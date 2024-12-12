Seattle Mariners Projected to Draft UC Santa Barbara Pitcher by National Publication
The Seattle Mariners went through Winter Meetings without making a major league acquisition.
But the Mariners still walked away from Winter Meetings with a huge asset in 2025. The team had the second-lowest odds going into the draft lottery and beat the odds to land the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft.
The Washington National landed the No. 1 pick and Seattle's American League West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, landed the No. 2 selection.
And Baseball America wasted no time predicting who the Mariners would select with their top three pick. The story predicted the Nationals to select shortstop/third baseman Ethan Holliday with the No. 1 pick and the Angels to select Jace LaViolette with the No. 2 selection.
For Seattle, Baseball America predicted them to draft right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner out of UC Santa Barbara. The publication had the following assessment on Bremner:
Bremner enters the 2025 draft season as one of a trio of elite pitching prospects in the class alongside Florida State’s Jamie Arnold and California prepster Seth Hernandez. He’s a lean righthander with a 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame and excellent feel for a three-pitch mix. Bremner sits 94-96 mph with a fastball that touches 98 and features excellent riding life. He also has a pair of secondaries with plus potential: a mid-80s tumbling changeup and a mid-80s gyro slider with snappy finish. He pitched well with Team USA over the summer and owns a 31.1% strikeout rate and 6.4% walk rate in two seasons with UC Santa Barbara, but he hasn’t started more than eight games in a single season.
Bremner had a 2.23 ERA in 11 appearances (three starts) with 58 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched. Bremner was is ranked as the No. 4 draft prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Bremner was named an America Baseball Coaches Association Third-Team All-American. He also received an invite to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.
Depending on how the draft plays out, the Mariners can walk out with an elite pitching prospect one year after selecting Mississippi State switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje. Or they could select LaViolette, who's one of the hardest-hitting college players in the country.
Either way, it looks like the 2025 draft will be a successful one.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS HAVE HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH WALKER: The Seattle Mariners have conversed with the former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman. CLICK HERE
MARINERS, BOSTON RED SOX IN TRADE TALKS INVOLVING LUIS CASTILLO: Luis Castillo's time in Seattle might be coming to an end based on several reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LAND NO. 3 PICK IN 2025 MLB DRAFT: The Seattle Mariners beat the odds to land a top three pick in next year's annual draft. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.