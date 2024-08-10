Seattle Mariners Prospect Provides Another Big Moment on Thursday
On Thursday — Outfielder Mitch Haniger hit a three-run walk-off double to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. It was Haniger's eighth walk-off with Seattle — the most in franchise history.
Just one day before, a Mariners prospect had his own walk-off double to give the organization two in as many days.
The walk-off double came courtesy of infielder Hogan Windish. He hit it to give Seattle's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers' Double-A affiliate Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday.
Windish followed up that double with another one on Thursday.
Windish was a 2022 seventh-round draft pick for the Mariners out of University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
Windish has progressed at a steady pace in the Mariners farm system since getting drafted. He spent all of last season with the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox and has spent all of this season with the Travelers.
He's averaging .206 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 94 games with Arkansas this season.
Windish starting making waves in the minor leagues with his performance on June 25 against the Springfield Cardinals. He went 4-for-4 with nine RBIs. All of his hits were home runs.
Windish is yet to crack the list of Seattle's top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. But his quick progression through the farm system and the flashes of elite power could make him one of the most intriguing Mariners prospects to watch in the future.
