Seattle Mariners Prospect Hits Monster Home Run in Arizona Fall League
While the Major League Baseball postseason is going on, the Seattle Mariners have begun offseason activities.
The big league club can't make any move (officially) until after the World Series. But that doesn't mean the minor leaguers are staying idle.
The Arizona Fall League began on Monday with Mariners prospects playing their first three games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the Peoria Javelinas.
Seattle's top prospect Colt Emerson had a jaw-dropping first two days. He went 8-for-11 with six doubles. Four of them came in his first start of the Arizona Fall League on Tuesday.
But Emerson hasn't been the only Mariners hopeful that's impressed so far in Arizona.
Seattle outfielder Jared Sundstrom went 1-for-4 for the Javelinas on Thursday. His hit was his first in the Arizona Fall League entering Friday. And he made that one hit count.
Sundstrom's knock was a two-run, 449 foot home run with a 109 mile per hour exit velocity, according to a tweet from Mariners Minors on "X" (@MiLBMariners).
Unfortunately for Seattle fans, Peoria's game on Thursday was the lone one out of three to that point that wasn't streamed. Meaning there wasn't a way for viewers to see Sundstrom's homer.
Sundstrom was drafted by the Mariners in the 10th round of the 2023 draft and has looked good in his year in the farm system.
The UC Santa Barbara product played all of 2024 with Seattle's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox (112 games in total).
Sundstrom hit .263 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs while stealing 26 bases. He earned the Northwest League's Player of the Month honor for June and was named a Northwest League postseason All-Star for the first half of the season.
Hopefully that won't be the last monster home run Sundstrom hits.
Sundstrom will get a chance to homer again in the Javelinas' next game at 6:30 p.m. PT on Friday. That game will be available to watch and stream at mlb.com/arizona-fall-league/live-streams.
