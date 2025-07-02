Seattle Mariners Put Out Wild Lineup, Sit MVP Candidate For Contest with Royals
The Seattle Mariners enter Wednesday at 44-41 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
And if they're going to earn a 45th win against the Kansas City Royals, they are going to have to truly earn it.
The M's are putting out a severely modified lineup against rookie left-hander Noah Cameron, as Donovan Solano is in as the cleanup hitter, and Cal Raleigh is on the bench after an 0-for-4 night. Furthermore, Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley are out against the lefty in favor of Dylan Moore and Jorge Polanco. Mitch Garver is in as the catcher. Raleigh has played all but one game this season.
Garver is coming off a big game on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, in which he posted four RBIs and hit a crucial home run in the 12th inning.
The Mariners are set up well for late-game situations, as they'll have several left-handers available off the bench, but this lineup, and starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, will have to work to keep the game close enough for the late-game matchups to matter.
The Mariners and Royals have split the first two games of the four-game series, as the Mariners won the opener 6-2, but fell on Tuesday by a score of 6-3.
Seattle could use a lengthy outing from Gilbert, as the bullpen has been severely taxed over the last two weeks. Seattle played three extra-inning games over the weekend and is in the midst of a 17-game in 17-day stretch.
