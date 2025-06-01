Seattle Mariners Radio Broadcaster Delivers Awesome Call of Cole Young's Walk-Off
Because the game aired on national television on FOX, most Seattle Mariners fans didn't get to hear how Cole Young's walk-off fielders choice sounded from a Seattle-centric broadcast team.
Enter the M's radio duo of Aaron Goldsmith and Gary Hill Jr., who called the game for Seattle Sports 710. The Mariners won the game 5-4 in 11 innings as Young's grounder to first scored Miles Mastrobuoni from third base.
All in all, it was a successful debut for Young, who went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk. He's the No. 43 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and figures to be the M's second baseman of the future.
After a slow April at Triple-A, Young rebounded with a torrid May in Tacoma, raising his average to .277 overall with a .392 on-base percentage. He also had five home runs and 26 RBIs. He's stolen four bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A left-handed-hitting infielder, Young continues to show a very mature approach at the plate. He makes a ton of contact with a simple and repeatable swing, seeing pitches while also limiting the swing-and-miss tendencies, finishing the 2024 season with a 19-percent miss rate. He’s struck out in just over 15 percent of his career plate appearances heading into 2025, compared to a robust 13.3 percent walk rate
The Mariners are now 31-26 after the win and lead the American League West by 0.5 games. They'll take on the Twins again on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo (SEA) pitches against Chris Paddack (MIN).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the disappointing loss on Thursday against the Nationals and the bullpen decisions that took place in it. Furthermore, where has the offense from April gone? How concerned are we about George Kirby? And what are all the big roster decisions that this team has to make moving forward. CLICK HERE:
NO QUESTION: According to ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides, there's "no question," that Cal Raleigh is the best catcher in the league. CLICK HERE:
THAT's LIFE in BASEBALL: Logan Evans's recent demotion might not be fair, but it's totally understandable from the Mariners' perspective. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.