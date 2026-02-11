Spring Training has arrived, and Seattle Mariners' manager Dan Wilson will begin getting an idea of how he's going to formulate his lineup to fit the players h's been given. A huge gap in the batting order and the infield was filled just a few days before the start of camp. The arrival of Brendan Donovan gives Wilson a lot of options and answers a lot of questions.

One spot that remains open is a starting spot on the infield. Awhile it was originally believed that Donnie would be the team't leadoff hitter and second baseman, it 's now widely believed he will man the hot corner, instead.

That leaves second base, and although there are a few veteran candidates, along with young utility player Leo Rivas, who could fill the role, the organization is looking to go with a fresh face. But the odds are now it won't be top prospect Colt Emerson, who is handed the role. Instead, the club and front office appear to want fellow prized prodigy Cole Young at the keystone instead.

That doesn't mean that general manager Justin Hollander and team president Jerry Dipoto have sourd on Emerson's future. He's already displayed high-level hitting skills and is a terrific infielder who is a natural shortstop. In 2025, playing for the Everett AquaSox, the Arkansas Travelers, and Tacoma Rainiers in 2025, Emerson hit .278, with 14 home runs, 68 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 479 at-bats. He was also named the Northwest League Player of the Week for his strong performance with the AquaSox in July.

More Minor League time will benefit Colt Emerson

Mar 8, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson (85) hits a home run in the top of the ninth during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

It's not just the Mariners, however. Several MLB analysts and even other front office people around th game have questioned if Emerson has had enough reps to be on an Opening Day roster, let alone make the starting lineup. The youngster has only played in 224 MiLB games since being drafted in the first round (22nd overall) in 2023.

“They want to find a way at some point (next) year to integrate him into that lineup, but when you’ve come within one game of winning the first pennant (in franchise history), MLB writer Jeff Passan told the Brock and Salk podcast in October. "It’s kind of hard to run out the next year with somebody who’s absolutely an unproven commodity on the big league level and go into season thinking that this is going to be your solution. I just think it’s a risky thing to do.”

“If you have a farm system as good as the Mariners do, your demand, your mandate is to try as best you can to win right now while integrating in guys slowly,” he said, “but no Band-Aid rips unless it’s absolutely necessary. Like, 2026 needs to be your focus right now. It needs to be the main focus.”

