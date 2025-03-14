Seattle Mariners Release Former All-Star in Latest Round of Roster Cuts
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners are getting closer to opening day on March 27 and the team is also getting closer to having its final roster set.
The organization made the latest round of cuts before a game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. And one of the most experienced veteran relievers in Seattle's camp was outright released.
The Mariners released 36-year old right-handed pitcher Neftali Feliz. He was signed by the team to a minor league deal on Jan. 30.
Feliz hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2021, but he was, at one point, one of the better young relievers in the American League. He pitched for the Texas Rangers from 2009-2015, making the All-Star game in 2010. He had a solid season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, where he made 62 appearances and posted a 3.52 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched.
Since that year, Feliz has taken the mound for four total teams in 2017 and 2021. He had 49 outings in 2017 and five in 2021.
Feliz struggled in Cactus League play with the Mariners. He made four appearances and had a 6.75 ERA with one strikeout in four innings pitched. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and let up an opposing batting average of .353.
It's getting closer and closer to crunch time for the current relievers to earn a spot on the 26-man roster. And with so few spots available, there will be some tough decisions to make for Seattle as we move through the next week and change.
