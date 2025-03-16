Seattle Mariners Release Hilarious Television Commercial Featuring Starting Rotation
When it comes to releasing team-related television commercials, the Seattle Mariners' marketing department has long been at the head of the class.
Need I remind anyone of the "Larry Bernandez" commercial from the Felix Hernandez/Eric Wedge days?
Well, the M's did it again on Sunday, dropping the latest winner in what's sure to be a collection of them this spring. This one features the team's A-plus starting rotation and pokes fun at the starters' inability to finish games (or anything).
There's Logan Gilbert leaving a small bite of a sandwich, and then there's Bryce Miller finishing all but one piece of a puzzle. George Kirby did most of a Rubiks Cube while Bryan Woo left off a leg for a table he was making, and there's Luis Castillo pausing a movie before it ends.
J.P. Crawford makes a cameo in the commercial with a frustrated "Starters" roll of the eyes before closer Andres Munoz comes in and finishes the job by taking the last bite of Gilbert's sandwich.
You certainly have to give the marketing team an "A for effort," while also ironically acknowledging that starters not going deep enough into games is actually one of people's biggest complaints about baseball these days.
However, that's less of a problem for the Mariners, who led the league in quality starts last season. Gilbert led baseball in innings pitched as well.
The Mariners, when healthy, have perhaps the best starting rotation in baseball. Kirby will start the year on the injured list though with shoulder inflammation.
Opening Day is March 27.
