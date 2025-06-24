Seattle Mariners Reliever Eduard Bazardo Has Been Lights Out in Recent Games
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been one of the best units on the team over the last several series.
The Mariners relievers have allowed four earned runs over the team's last 10 games as of Tuesday. And a reliever that has been often used during that stretch and has been nearly flawless has been fifth-year reliever Eduard Bazardo.
The right-handed pitcher has made seven appearances in that aforementioned stretch. He's struck out four, walked two, allowed two hits and no earned runs in seven innings. He hasn't allowed a run in his last nine outings. For the month, Bazardo has a 0.77 ERA with nine strikeouts in 11.2 innings across 11 outings. He's walked three and allowed one earned run on four hits (one earned run).
Bazardo has been a steady arm for Seattle this season in a variety of situations. He's been the pivot man in high-leverage situations, the closer in blowouts, the sixth-inning setup man for the back end of the bullpen in early exits for starting pitchers — he's been used in almost every situation a reliever can be used this season except as a closer in tightly contested games. That honor still belongs to All-Star Andres Munoz.
Bazardo's slider has been one of the most effective pitches in the league. Opponents have a .200 slugging percentage against it, which is the eighth-lowest in baseball among pitchers who've thrown 200 or more sliders. Munoz tops the list with a .089 slugging percentage allowed.
For the season, Bazardo has a 2.97 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 39.1 innings across 34 appearances. His outings are tied for the most on the team with Carlos Vargas as of Tuesday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
BRYAN WOO HAS CAREER DAY IN MARINERS BLOWOUT WIN AGAINST TWINS: The Mariners third-year starting pitcher got one game closer to matching franchise history with his latest six-inning performance. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH RECEIVES MVP CHANTS IN MINNESOTA: The fans in attendance for the game between the Mariners and Minnesota Twins on Monday showed a shocking amount of support for Raleigh. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STAY HOT IN 11-2 WIN AGAINST TWINS: The Mariners continued to rack up home runs and reached 40 wins on the season Monday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.