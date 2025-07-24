Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners are coming off a 3-3 homestand that included a series win against their division rivals, the Houston Astros, and a series loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Mariners are 6-3 over their last nine games, including a sweep against the Detroit Tigers pre-All-Star Break. They'll have a chance to build a significant advantage over the rest of the teams in the American League playoff picture on their seven-game road trip.
The first four of those road games will be a series against the Los Angeles Angels beginning Thursday at Angel Stadium.
Here's an overview of the pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and Los Angeles.
Thursday, July 24 — Logan Evans (Seattle) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (Los Angeles)
Logan Evans has made three starts since being recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on July 3. He's failed to go through the fifth inning in his last two outings. He struck out five, walked three and allowed two earned runs on six hits in four innings pitched against Houston on July 19.
Yusei Kikuchi, a former Mariners starter, hasn't gone through the sixth inning since having back-to-back seven-inning quality starts on June 20 and June 25. He threw five innings, fanned eight, walked three and allowed two earned runs on five hits in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 19.
Friday, July 25 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Jose Soriano (Los Angeles)
Bryan Woo started the the Mariners' series finale against the Astros on July 20, but wasn't able to clinch the sweep in his first outing post-All-Star Break. He struck out six, walked one and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits (two home runs) in six innings.
Jose Soriano is coming off his seventh quality start of seven innings or more this season. He fanned five, walked two and allowed two earned runs on six hits (one home run) in seven innings pitched against the Phillies on July 20.
Saturday, July 26 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Tyler Anderson (Los Angeles)
George Kirby will be coming off his second straight start where he's allowed four earned runs, after he allowed one earned run or less in his prior trio of outings. He had three strikeouts, one walk and allowed four earned runs on five hits in six innings pitched against the Brewers on July 21. It was his 100th career start.
Tyler Anderson has gone through similar struggles. He's allowed 11 earned runs over his last three starts. He fanned four, walked five, and allowed four earned runs on as many hits (one home run) in six innings against the New York Mets on July 21.
Sunday, July 27 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Kyle Hendricks (Los Angeles)
Logan Gilbert had arguably his best start of the season against Milwaukee on July 22. He went through the sixth inning for the first time since Opening Day (March 27) and reached 800 career strikeouts. He fanned 10 and allowed two hits in 6.1 innings.
Kyle Hendricks, like Anderson, struggled against the Mets. He struck out two, walked one and allowed three earned runs on on five hits (one home run) in 4.2 innings July 22.
