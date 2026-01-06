Ex-Mariners reliever announces on his own social media that he's headed to the Angels

After spending four seasons with the Seattle Mariners, lefthanded reliever Taylor Saucedo announced that he'll be departing the Emerald City to pitch for the Los Angeles Angels in 2026. Except he didn't do it via press release, MLB.com, telegraph, or even a carrier pigeon. Instead, he posted his intentions on his personal Instagram account.

While the details aren't clear as of yet, it appears that Saucedo, who will turn 33 in June, will sign a Minor League deal with the Angels, and he's hoping to get a shot in Spring Training to make the big club. In his career, the southpaw has 138 games (all in relief) and has a career record of 5-2 with an ERA of 4.36 and 112 strikeouts.

A bit of a late bloomer, Saucedo made his MLB debut at 28 years old with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. However, he has primarily pitched for the Mariners from 2022 through 2025, with trips back and forth between MLB and Triple-A ball.

Ferrer's arrival has set up Seattle's bullpen

Aug 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Jose Ferrer (47) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When the Mariners traded catching prospect Harry Ford to the Washington Nationals to acquire fireballer Jose Ferrer, it essentially made Saucedo irrelevant - at least in terms of throwing in clutch situations. A fellow portsider, Ferrer is younger, has better stuff, and he's got a high ceiling.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, Seattle's front office envisions Ferrer forming a dynamic duo with lefthanded specialist Gabe Speier to add depth and improvement to the Mariners' bullpen.

