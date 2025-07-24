Seattle Mariners Recall Right-Handed Reliever, Option Rookie Left-Hander
The Seattle Mariners reshuffled the bullpen again before a seven-game road trip, which begins with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT on Thursday at Angel Stadium.
The Mariners recalled right-handed reliever Jackson Kowar from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and optioned left-handed reliever Brandyn Garcia to Tacoma in a corresponding move Thursday. Garcia's option had a post-game designation for July 23.
Garcia's contract was selected July 21 and he made his major league debut the same day. He made two appearances and had a 4.50 ERA with one strikeout in two innings pitched. He walked three batters and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits.
Kowar made his team debut with Seattle this season. The Mariners acquired him in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 3, 2023. He spent the majority of his time with the organization on the injured list due to Tommy John surgery.
Kowar was activated off the 60-day injured list May 28. He was optioned to the Rainiers on June 16.
Kowar has posted respectable numbers in his limited action with the Mariners. He has a 2.08 ERA with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched across seven appearances. He allowed an opposing batting average of .167. He hasn't allowed a run in five of seven outings this season.
Kowar has kept his solid numbers going with Tacoma. In 18 outings (two starts), Kowar has posted a 2.81 ERA with 16 strikeouts across as many innings pitched.
Seattle is in the middle of a stretch of 17 consecutive games. The M's won't get a day off until Aug. 4.
