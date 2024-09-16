Seattle Mariners Reliever Makes Latest Rehab Appearance With Triple-A Affiliate
The Seattle Mariners are still in the middle of their playoff push.
The team entered their off day on Monday 4.5 games out of first place in the American League West and 2.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot.
With 12 games left in the season, the whole roster will need to play their best baseball to earn Seattle a spot in the postseason.
So it's a good thing that one strong-armed Mariners pitcher seems to be nearing his return.
Seattle reliever Gregory Santos made his latest rehab appearance with the organization's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.
During Santos' appearance, his second in three days, he threw 0.2 innings and struck out one batter while walking two. He allowed one earned run and walked a batter with two strikeouts 0.2 innings pitched on Friday.
Santos didn't have the best command in his latest appearance. He threw 17 total pitches with just seven strikes.
But the workload is an encouraging sign that Santos could be nearing his return to the team.
Santos was was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 2 (retroactive to Aug. 1) with right biceps inflammation.
Santos was one of the Mariners big gets of the offseason when the team acquired him in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Feb. 3 for outfielder Zach DeLoach and right-handed hurler Prelander Berroa. However, his health has been a question all season.
Santos one of the strongest-throwing pitchers Seattle has in its bullpen and consistently tops out at 100 miles an hour on his fastball.
His return to the Mariners will be a big help, especially if he can return during crucial upcoming series against the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.
