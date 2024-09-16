Seattle Mariners Pitching Staff Accomplishes Something For First Time in 12 Years
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners secured a series win in a four-game set against the Texas Rangers on Sunday and they did it in dominant fashion.
The Mariners homered twice and had 14 total hits in the 7-0 win over the Rangers.
But, there was a "0" posted on the losing end of the scoreboard. And that's a credit to the history-making performance from Seattle's pitching staff.
The hurlers awarded their offense's standout performance by not allowing Texas to mount anything that could equate to offense.
George Kirby pitched seven innings and allowed one hit and no free bases. He struck out three batters. The one hit allowed was erased when designated hitter Carson Kelly grounded into a double play.
Trent Thornton threw in the eighth inning and retired the side, including one strikeout.
Eduard Bazardo wrapped things up in the ninth inning. He also retired the side in order and struck out two.
The three combined to face the minimum number of batters possible (27).
According to Mariners PR, it's the first time the staff has faced the minimum since Felix Hernandez's perfect game on Aug. 15, 2012. Sunday also continued to set Kirby above other top starting pitchers in an impressive category.
Kirby's outing on Sunday was his 27th quality start without giving up a walk since 2022. That's seven more than the the pitcher with the second-most such quality starts — Kirby's teammate Logan Gilbert.
Kirby has struggled to regain the consistency he showed throughout most of the season after his streak of nine consecutive quality starts was snapped on July 31 against the Boston Red Sox.
There's 12 games left in the season, meaning Kirby will likely get two more starts before the season is over.
Seattle hopes that Kirby can close out the season on another streak as the Mariners look to make their second postseason in three years.
