How to Watch Game 1 of Series Between Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are on one of their best stretches of the season and will have a chance to continue the string of good baseball on a national stage.
The Mariners will play the Toronto Blue Jays in the first of a three-game series at 4:07 p.m. PT on Friday. The game will only be broadcast on Apple TV+.
Friday will be the first of 13 nationally televised for Seattle. And it couldn't come at a better time.
The Mariners have won three consecutive series over their last nine games after failing to win one in the 10 games to start the season. In a six-game homestead, Seattle took two-of-three against the Houston Astros and swept the Texas Rangers. The Mariners took two-of-three against the Cincinnati Reds. The win gave Seattle a record above .500 for the first time since Opening Day at 10-9.
Seattle has a total record of 7-2 over that stretch and is averaging 5.4 runs a game. The Mariners also bumped Bryan Woo's start to the game on Apple TV+ against the Blue Jays. Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert will start the final games of the series against Toronto.
Seattle is two games behind Texas in the American League West standings going into Friday. The Mariners could go into the final leg of the road trip against the Boston Red Sox with the top spot in the AL West depending on how the two respective series go.
Fans interested in watching Seattle's series against Toronto can subscribe or login to Apple TV+ here.
There is a promotional rate right now for the service, which can be found below.
