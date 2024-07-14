Seattle Mariners Reportedly Interested in Several All-Stars
The MLB trade deadline is a little over two weeks away (July 30) and the Seattle Mariners have been active in feeling out the market, according to a recent report from an MLB insider.
Mariners fans have been clamoring for some offensive help. According to an article on Thursday from the Athletic's Jim Bowden, that's exactly what Seattle is searching for.
"President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto told me on my SiriusXM radio show that Seattle ownership has assured him they will absorb additional payroll and that he is willing to trade top prospects if there’s a way to add a quality bat or two at the deadline. The Mariners have touched base with practically every team in baseball and have interest in the White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr., the Cubs’ Cody Bellinger, the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Mets’ Pete Alonso and the Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker. Trader Jerry is ready to go, so let the trades begin."
All of those players line up with the public perception of the Mariners' needs at the trade deadline.
Seattle has been looking for a quality two-way second baseman since Robinson Cano was traded to the Mets in 2018. They've gotten good defensive production out of that position, but not the strong bat that Cano had. Chisholm Jr. could fill that position. He's played center field for the last two years with Miami but made the All-Star Game in 2022 as a second baseman.
But the M's could also use a solid-hitting corner outfielder, something that all of those players can do (even though Walker only has one start in the outfield in his career).
Bellinger might have been recently bumped to the bottom of the wish list, though. He went on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a broken finger.
Seattle could also go for a reliever. But the return of Gregory Santos to the bullpen and Gabe Speier makes it not as pressing a need as it was a month ago.
The Mariners have a lot of different options available to them and could offer a better package than most teams with the top prospects in their farm system (eight, according to Baseball America).
Many will keep a keen eye on what Seattle will do at the trade deadline.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
POLANCO ON A ROLL: Jorge Polanco, the Seattle Mariners' second baseman, performed well for the team during its three-game win streak. CLICK HERE
ANGELS WALK OFF MARINERS: Willie Calhoun hit a walk-off home run, his second two-run homer of the night, to lift the Los Angeles Angels past the Seattle Mariners in extra innings on Friday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROJECTED TO DRAFT POLARIZING PLAYER: The Seattle Mariners are projected to take Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje according to the latest mock from the Athletic's Keith Law. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady