Seattle Mariners players wRC+ in the past week (July 4th-July 11th):



Victor Robles: 441

Julio Rodriguez: 340

Cal Raleigh: 234

Mitch Haniger: 128

Jorge Polanco: 127

JP Crawford: 125



The Mariners are 5-2 over this time span. The core can take this team to the promise land🤷 pic.twitter.com/mbTjadqvuG