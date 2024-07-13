Strong Recent Performance From Jorge Polanco is Encouraging For Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are finally getting what they thought they would get from Jorge Polanco when they acquired him this offseason in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.
Since July 7, Seattle is on a three-game win streak and Polanco is starting to find his rhythm. During the Mariners' streak, Polanco is 5-for-11 with three RBIs, two walks and has scored twice.
According to the Twitter account @EastCoastMs_,Polanco is fifth on the team in wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) with 127 over the team's last seven games.
It's a major turnaround from where Polanco has been for most of the season.
As recently as July 4, Polanco was cheering on his Seattle Mariners teammates on the bench. The struggling second baseman was benched for three straight games, only coming in for one at-bat as a pinch hitter July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
June was a rough month for Polanco. He spent more than three weeks on the injured list with a right hamstring strain and when he returned, he went 4-for-19 a double and an RBI.
"I think with (Polanco), it's been a struggle to get much traction going offensively," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview July 5. "So I'm trying to get him going a little bit. It's getting to that point in the season where you're trying to find somebody to ride the hot hand, so to speak, and give somebody a shot. ... But the focus here is to get (Polanco) going."
It's a small sample size, but Polanco has finally shown flashes of the player Seattle thought they were getting.
