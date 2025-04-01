Seattle Mariners Reportedly Ordering Torpedo Bats For Use By Multiple Players
The "torpedo bat" is the talk of baseball in the season's first week and multiple Seattle Mariners players are reportedly willing to give them a try.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Jorge Polanco are at least willing to dabble in a little experimentation and the M's are ordering some of the bats, which deviate from the traditional look of a bat.
Jude correctly described them as looking like bowling pins which have a thicker barrel for hitting.
Manager Dan Wilson told reporters before the game that he hadn't personally seen the torpedo bats yet, but he cited baseball as an evolving game that is willing to adapt in certain ways.
The Mariners have struggled offensively through the first handful of games this season. They hit just .175 in the first series with the Athletics but did a look a little better in an 9-6 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday. Luke Raley, Raleigh and Randy Arozarena each hit home runs in that defeat. It was Raley's first of the year, the same for Raleigh, and Arozarena's second.
The Mariners and Tigers will be back at it again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Casey Mize, who is the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, will take the ball for the Tigers. He'll be opposed by Logan Gilbert, who pitched to a no-decision on Opening Night as the M's rallied to beat the A's.
With Tarik Skubal looming for Detroit on Wednesday, it feels like an early season "gotta have it" game for the M's.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps his trip to Seattle and the M's first five games of the year. What has worked and what hasn't? And we're joined by Tacoma Rainiers broadcasters Andy Helwig and Rylee Pay at the outset of the Triple-A season. CLICK HERE:
WHY POLANCO AT SECOND? After spending the spring getting him acclimated at third base, why did the M's put Jorge Polanco at second on Friday night? CLICK HERE:
COULD JULIO MOVE OFF CF?: We spoke to Buster Olney of ESPN about the idea of preserving Rodriguez's health and his body by possibly moving off CF some day. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.