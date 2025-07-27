Seattle Mariners Reportedly 'Overwhelmed' Arizona Diamondbacks in Josh Naylor Trade
On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners officially kicked off trade deadline season by acquiring former All-star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In the deal, the M's gave up No. 13 ranked prospect Brandyn Garcia and No. 16 prospect Ashton Izzi. While both players could certainly end up making nice major league impacts, the pieces were seen as expendable considering the strength of Seattle's farm system.
However, Arizona was apparently quite happy with the return, which is why they allowed the M's to strike so quickly, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Diamondbacks had no intention of trading Josh Naylor so quickly, but the Mariners’ offer overwhelmed them, and they quickly moved, acquiring pitching prospects Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi.
Garcia has already been slotted into Arizona's bullpen and the Mariners have already played two games with Naylor, with him registering two hits and stealing a base.
The 28-year-old put together a 30/100 season in 2024 for the Cleveland Guardians, helping lead them to the American League Championship Series, where they lost to the New York Yankees. He was traded to Arizona heading into 2025 and will be a free agent at the end of the season.
In addition to Naylor, Nightengale reports that the Mariners are still interested in a reunion with third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who they had from 2022-2023.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 55-49 and in second place in the American League West. They currently occupy the No. 2 spot in the wild card race.
