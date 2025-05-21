Seattle Mariners' Rival Dealing with Another Injury Issue Before Huge Weekend Series
CHICAGO - When the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros begin a four-game series on Thursday night in Houston, they'll do on opposite ends of the injury spectrum.
The Mariners will be getting All-Star starter George Kirby back from right shoulder inflammation and the Astros will be without Ronel Blanco, who is now dealing with elbow soreness.
According to Astros' reporter Julia Morales, Blanco has been sent back to Houston to get looked at by team doctors. The Astros had been playing in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Blanco, 28, is 3-4 this season with a 4.10 ERA. Though he made his major league debut in 2022, he really burst onto the scene in 2024, going 13-6 with a 2.80 ERA. He even threw a no-hitter at the beginning of the 2024 campaign.
Unfortunately, Blanco is just the latest in a string of pitching injuries for Houston. Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia are still out as a result of Tommy John surgery, while Hayden Wesneski is set to undergo his own surgery. Jose Urquidy, who is no longer in the organization, also had Tommy John last year, and JP France is out too with a shoulder injury.
Lance McCullers Jr., who is now back, missed all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons because of his own arm issues.
The Mariners will enter play on Thursday at XX-XX and in first place in the American League West. The Astros are XX-XX.
These two teams have met three times already this season, with Seattle winning two of three games at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch on Thursday is 5:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," but this episode is a little different. Brady is live in Chicago for Mariners and White Sox, so he plays audio from the clubhouse from Miles Mastrobuoni, Emerson Hancock and former M's player Josh Rojas. He also shares observations from his trip thus far, including what he saw from Logan Gilbert and what he thinks about George Kirby. And finally, Mitch Levy, who has spent 30+ years in Seattle sports talk, joins the show for a lengthy conversation - with a hilarious story about his own trip to Chicago. CLICK HERE:
NOT SO FAST: It was originally reported that Andres Munoz was going to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, but that isn't confirmed yet. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
NO COMMUNICATION?: Josh Rojas, who was non-tendered by the Mariners in the offseason, said he didn't hear much from Seattle about a possible reunion. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.