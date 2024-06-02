Mariners' Rookie Ryan Bliss Records First Big League Hit on Saturday
Seattle Mariners' rookie Ryan Bliss recorded his first major league hit on Saturday night as the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels, 9-0, at T-Mobile Park.
Bliss went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. He also registered his first two career stolen bases.
You can see his hit, which came in the sixth inning, here:
Called up last week before a series against the Houston Astros, Bliss has taken the spot of the injured Jorge Polanco. He's made an impact since the call up, as noted by @MarinersPR on social media:
Ryan Bliss records his first career @MLB hit.
Bliss has a .500 OBP with 2 stolen bases across his first 10 career plate appearances.
He's mostly been playing against left-handed starters, which the Angels had on Saturday with Reid Detmers on the mound.
Acquired last season in the mid-season deal that sent Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bliss is the No. 11 prospect on the organization, according to MLB.com.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Don't let Bliss' 5-foot-6 frame deceive you. While he doesn't have the most raw power, he's found a way to tap into it without selling out for it, something he did in his first full season with a big leg kick, closing off his stance more in 2023 and staying shorter to the ball. That led to more consistent hard contact and the right-handed hitter has the chance to approach average power at the highest level. He's an above-average runner who is aggressive on the basepaths, making him a legitimate threat to steal.
The Mariners are a season-high six games over .500 at 33-27. They'll take on the Angels again on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
