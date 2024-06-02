Inside The Mariners

Mariners' Rookie Ryan Bliss Records First Big League Hit on Saturday

Ryan Bliss, recently called up to the big leagues, was a big part of the Seattle Mariners' 9-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Bliss recorded his first major league hit, which you can see below:

Jun 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss points as he runs to first after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss points as he runs to first after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-USA TODAY Sports / John Froschauer-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Mariners' rookie Ryan Bliss recorded his first major league hit on Saturday night as the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels, 9-0, at T-Mobile Park.

Bliss went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. He also registered his first two career stolen bases.

You can see his hit, which came in the sixth inning, here:

Called up last week before a series against the Houston Astros, Bliss has taken the spot of the injured Jorge Polanco. He's made an impact since the call up, as noted by @MarinersPR on social media:

Ryan Bliss records his first career @MLB hit.

Bliss has a .500 OBP with 2 stolen bases across his first 10 career plate appearances.

He's mostly been playing against left-handed starters, which the Angels had on Saturday with Reid Detmers on the mound.

Acquired last season in the mid-season deal that sent Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bliss is the No. 11 prospect on the organization, according to MLB.com.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

Don't let Bliss' 5-foot-6 frame deceive you. While he doesn't have the most raw power, he's found a way to tap into it without selling out for it, something he did in his first full season with a big leg kick, closing off his stance more in 2023 and staying shorter to the ball. That led to more consistent hard contact and the right-handed hitter has the chance to approach average power at the highest level. He's an above-average runner who is aggressive on the basepaths, making him a legitimate threat to steal.

The Mariners are a season-high six games over .500 at 33-27. They'll take on the Angels again on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.

