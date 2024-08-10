Seattle Mariners Rookie Gets a Chance to Start After Game-Winning Moment
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will be in an unusual position during their three-game series against the New York Mets.
Game 1 of the series begins at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday and the Mariners will face one of two consecutive left-handed starters.
The two left-handers forced Seattle manager Scott Servais to adjust his lineup from his usual one. One of those edits involved starting rookie Ryan Bliss at second base.
Bliss was called up for his second stint with the team this season on Aug. 7 and he's already made an impact.
The Mariners used Bliss as a pinch runner for Jorge Polanco to load the bases with two outs on Thursday. He scored the third and game-sealing run for Seattle's 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers after Mitch Haniger's walk-off three-run double.
Friday will be Bliss' first start in the lineup since July 4 against the Baltimore Orioles. He was optioned down to the team's Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on July 22 before his recent call-up.
"We'll see how Ryan handles it," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview Friday. "I thought Ryan did a really good job when he was with us earlier in the year. I know he had that big series down in Miami. Started to get it going with the bat — and then the playing time kind of dried up for him a little bit. And it's hard when you're a young player and you're used to playing every day in the minor leagues and you're kind of in a platoon or a bench role here.
"But that's kind of how it is for most young guys. But he'll get a chance tonight. It'll give us a chance to give Jorge Polanco a night off. ... Ryan will get a shot tonight. The guys in the middle of the lineup — hopefully they can put some pressure on the other team's defense."
Bliss is hitting .220 with a home run and seven RBIs in 32 games for Seattle this season.
Bliss has showed off his speed more than once this season and it's come in handy for the Mariners in pinch running situations.
If Bliss can build some consistency at the plate — there might be an argument for his role to expand during his second stint with Seattle.
