Seattle Mariners See Top Prospect Surprisingly Fall Out of Baseball America Top 100 Rankings
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best farm systems in baseball, but they got some disappointing news on Wednesday, as infielder Felnin Celesten is no longer ranked in the Top 100, according to Baseball America.
The national outlet posted its July update and they are no longer as high on Celesten, who is currently playing for Single-A Modesto.
He had been ranked No. 78.
Scouts who have seen Celesten this year haven’t been as wowed as those who saw him last year. He’s been solid but unspectacular in the California League so far.
There are now eight Mariners players in the Top 100, including Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, Harry Ford, Jurrangelo Cijtnje, Michael Arroyo, Jonny Farmelo and Ryan Sloan. Emerson is the No. 15 prospect in the sport and the highest-rated M's player. He just joined the Refuse to Lose podcast this week, and you can listen to that in the player below:
As for Celesten, he's hitting .281 with three homers and 32 RBIs this season. He's also stolen 16 bases and is still just 19 years old. The good news for him, and the Mariners, is that Celesten can find his way back into the Top 100 with solid play over the second half of the season. For instance, Ford fell out of the Top 100 at one point only to be put back in.
At the big-league level, the Mariners are 44-41. They will take on the Royals on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
