Here's Who the Seattle Mariners Are Sending Down to Make Room For Emerson Hancock on Roster
The Seattle Mariners made a surprising move on Thursday, announcing that they were re-shuffling their pitching plans again in order to give right-hander Emerson Hancock a start against the Cincinnati Reds.
In a corresponding move, the team officially optioned reliever Will Klein to Triple-A Tacoma. He had just been called up on Wednesday to take the place of the struggling Gregory Santos.
Klein, 25, was acquired by the Mariners this past offseason. A former Futures Game participant (2023), Klein has eight games of major league experience, with all of it coming for the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics in 2024.
He's 1-0 with a 11.05 ERA.
This year with Tacoma, he's gone 1-0 with a 12.79 ERA in seven games. The PCL is notoriously hitter-friendly, so he could still get an opportunity with the Mariners later this year.
As for Hancock, he's set to make his second start of the year in the big leagues. He had a disastrous start on March 31 against the Detroit Tigers, giving up six earned runs in just 0.2 innings. He fared better in the big leagues in 2024, going 4-4 with a 4.75 ERA over 12 games.
He's been better with the Rainiers, going 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA in two starts.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 9-9 overall and winners of five of their last six games. They beat the Reds 5-3 on Wednesday night and will go for a series win on Thursday morning at 9:40 a.m. PT.
They'll head to Toronto for a weekend series after that.
