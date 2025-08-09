Seattle Mariners Set to Face Fascinating Roster Decisions as Season Winds Down
At 64-53 entering play on Saturday, the Seattle Mariners are certainly in a good spot. They are just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, and they are 2.5 games up on the New York Yankees for the second wild card spot.
Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since 2022 and it hasn't won the American League West since the 2001 campaign.
And the M's are set to return some key contributors to the roster over the next few weeks, but those returns come with some key questions.
Bryce Miller
This is the most straightforward development for the team. Miller has been on the shelf two times this season for elbow issues, but he's made two rehab starts at Triple-A Tacoma and figures to be back within the next two weeks.
The Mariners are counting on him to return to form, and he'll easily slot in for rookie Logan Evans, who is already up against his career-high in professional innings.
Luke Raley
Raley is currently on the injured list with back spasms, but he began a rehab assignment with Tacoma on Friday, going 2-for-4. He hit 22 home runs last season, serving as a valuable piece on the M's roster. He's been slowed to only 49 games this season because of injury, and he's only hitting .220.
That said, he's out of options, so when he's ready to come back, he's coming back. The question will be, where does he play? And who does he replace?
The M's acquired Josh Naylor to play first base, so Raley isn't needed there. Dominic Canzone has a hold on right field right now, so he isn't necessarily needed there either, and some combination of Cal Raleigh and Jorge Polanco are playing at designated hitter.
If Raley becomes a bench option, that's fine, but would the team replace Miles Mastrobuoni, who is also left-handed? Mastrobuoni does have an option, but the M's would lose his ability to also play all over the infield. They could jettison Donovan Solano or Dylan Moore, but they'd lose Moore's versatility, and both of them are right-handed options, which Raley doesn't give the team.
***It's also fair to note that the rosters expand to 28-men on Sept. 1, so if the M's were to send Mastrobuoni down, he could come back then.
Victor Robles
Robles has been out since April 7 with a broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder. He's set to begin a rehab assignment on Aug. 12. Assuming he takes the full 20 days allotted to him for a rehab assignment, he'll be eligible to come back on Sept. 1, when the rosters expand.
Would the Mariners stick him back in an every day right field position right away? Or would they platoon him with Canzone? Or, has Canzone shown enough that Robles will head to the bench and be used in a pinch-hitting, pinch-running, defensive replacement capacity?
These are all the questions that Dan Wilson needs to manage moving forward. There's also the question of potentially bringing up prospect Harry Ford or defensive standout Ben Williamson.
