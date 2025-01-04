Brady's Spin: Seattle Mariners Should Try to Bring Back Jorge Polanco in 2025
After missing out on Korean infielder Hye-seong Kim this week, the Seattle Mariners still have a gaping need at second base.
It's a need they should fill by bringing back Jorge Polanco, who they sent to free agency this October when they declined a $12 million team option on him.
And look, I get it, this move wouldn't excite a lot of fans because Polanco's year for the Mariners in 2024 wasn't all that great.
Polanco hit .213 and dealt with a serious knee injury that just required surgery. He's 31 years old and doesn't play great defense anymore. He was an All-Star in 2019 and hit 33 homers back in 2021, but he's been injured and regressing since then.
However, bringing back Polanco would represent a good move for the M's at this point in the offseason. It's just the reality of where the team is at.
Polanco is a player who has done it and had success at the major league-level. I'd rather see him out there than Ryan Bliss every single night, considering Bliss hasn't done it yet (he just .222 in 63 at-bats last season). Furthermore, Dylan Moore's best attribute is his versatility. Having Polanco would allow the M's to utilize Moore that way, rather than saddling him at second base.
Also, Polanco will come cheaply. If the team can get him for $6 million or less, they'd stay within their self-imposed budgetary limits, and they'd (hopefully) get a motivated version of Polanco on a prove-it deal. As a switch-hitter, Polanco wouldn't be bound by a platoon role and as a one-year player, he'd just be keeping the seat warm for top prospect Cole Young. He won't block him.
Back in October, it was easy to see why the team moved on from Polanco. Here in January, it's easy to see why they should bring him back.
