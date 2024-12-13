Seattle Mariners Have Only Had "Exploratory" Talks Around Luis Castillo Trade
According to a report from the Seattle Times on Friday, the Seattle Mariners have had nothing more than "exploratory" talks about trading away starting pitcher Luis Castillo.
Discussions about a potential trade have not advanced beyond the “exploratory” stage, a source with knowledge of the situation said, but the Mariners have been willing to listen on Castillo.
According to Jude, the Mariners still don't want to trade a starting pitcher, but it could end up being their best path toward bringing in impact pieces and opening up salary to go make other moves.
The 32-year-old Castillo made 30 starts this past year for the Mariners, who featured potentially the best starting rotation in the sport. He went 11-12 with a 3.64 ERA, striking out 175 batters in 175.1 innings. An eight-year veteran of the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners, Castillo is 73-76 lifetime with a 3.56 ERA. He made the Al-Star Game for Seattle in 2023 and also represented the Reds in 2019 and 2022. He finished fifth in the American League Cy Young voting in 2023.
If the Mariners were to trade Castillo, they've been linked to the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. Freeing up money could also allow them to go sign first baseman Christian Walker, who they've been connected to also. If they were to acquire Walker, it's unknown what would happen to Luke Raley, who also plays some first base.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season, finishing second in the American League West and missing the playoffs by one game.
