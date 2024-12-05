Seattle Mariners Slugger Luke Raley Predicted to Have Productive 2025
There wasn't a whole lot that went right for the first five months of the season with the Seattle Mariners offense.
The Mariners lineup ended up leading the league in strikeouts (1,625) and the poor showing resulted in two coaches, Brant Brown and Jarret DeHart, getting fired.
The Seattle offense improved significantly during the last month of the season with the hirings of manager Dan Wilson and hitting coach Edgar Martinez.
One of the shining moments for the offense across the entire season was the career-best year of Luke Raley.
Raley had a .243 batting average and posted career-highs in home runs (22) RBIs (58) and wRC+ (129) while posting a 2.3 fWAR (FanGraphs WAR).
Raley also had value on defense as a fourth outfielder and was one of the two main first baseman during the second half of the season alongside Justin Turner.
And per FanGraphs' ZiPS projection model for 2025, Raley is set to continue producing in 2025.
FanGraphs' model predicts Raley to maintain a lot of his numbers from 2024, albeit with a slight drop in power.
Raley is projected to bat .240 with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs while finishing with a 1.6 fWAR.
Raley saw more usage in 2024 than he had in three major league seasons prior. He played 137 games last year after not playing more than 118 before.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has already said in the offseason that he expects Raley to continue his second-half role from 2024 as a first baseman and fourth outfielder.
Raley hasn't been a consistent contributor on one team for consecutive seasons since making his major league debut in 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it will be interesting to see whether he exceeds his numbers from 2024 or if he maintains his form.
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.