Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Sweep Against Chicago White Sox
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners followed an impressive series win against the Texas Rangers with a three-game sweep against the Chicago White Sox from Aug. 5-7.
The Mariners offense continued its torrid stretch and gained crucial ground in the American League playoff picture. After Seattle secured an 11-inning, 4-3 win against Chicago on Thursday, the club was 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West, held a 1.5 game-lead for the second AL Wild Card spot and were behind the Boston Red Sox by one game for the top Wild Card spot.
The series against the White Sox expanded the Mariners' post-trade deadline sample size, in which Seattle has looked like a legitimate championship contender.
Here's the takeaways from the Mariners' series sweep against Chicago:
Josh Naylor could be most critical player in Seattle's postseason push
First baseman Josh Naylor, who Seattle acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 24. He's been arguably the team's best player since then.
In the series against the White Sox, Naylor hit .500 (4-for-8) with four runs, two home runs, four RBIs, four steals and a walk.
Since joining the Mariners, Naylor is a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts.
Naylor exited the series finale Thursday due to a sore shoulder and is day-to-day. If Seattle hopes to make a postseason push, Naylor could end the most crucial M's player.
Mariners offense now capable of spearheading wins
The Mariners averaged 6.7 runs a game against the White Sox and are averaging 5.6 runs a game since the trade deadline. The identity of the team for years has been its starting pitching, but the offense showed its capable of spearheading wins.
In Game 2, Seattle scored seven runs in the first two innings. The Mariners ended up winning 8-6. In Game 1, Seattle outscored the White Sox 7-2 from the fourth-through-ninth innings after being tied 1-1 through the third. In the 4-3 series finale win, Dominic Canzone hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th.
The starting rotation did its part and allowed a combined four runs in the series. There are still concerns about how well the bullpen can do down the stretch, but the revamped offense is good enough to lead to wins even when the team isn't at its best.
Up next
The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Drew Rasmussen will start for Tampa Bay.
