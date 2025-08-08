Seattle Mariners First Baseman 'Day-to-Day' With Left Shoulder Soreness
SEATTLE — Since the Seattle Mariners acquired him in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 24, first baseman Josh Naylor has been one of the most valuable members of the roster.
Entering Friday, Naylor has eight runs in 13 games and has hit a double and three home runs with six RBIs. He's a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts since joining Seattle and has slashed .261/.320/.478 with a .798 OPS.
There was a period of worry for the Mariners after Naylor exited a series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Naylor was pulled between the third and fourth innings after noticeably grimacing in his final at-bat.
Naylor left the game due to left shoulder soreness. He was walking around the clubhouse with a heating pad on his shoulder before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
Per a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, Naylor said he's "not too worried" about his shoulder and is treating Friday as an off-day.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson said the club is treating the injury as day-to-day. He wasn't in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Rays.
"Just a chance for him today to get a little rest," Wilson said in a pregame interview. "And (we'll) assess again after the game. I think he seems to be in a pretty good spot."
Wilson said Naylor would "probably" be available to pinch-hit if the Mariners needed him against Tampa Bay.
Naylor has been Seattle's cleanup hitter since the team acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez, also from the Diamondbacks, on July 30. Designated hitter Jorge Polanco will bat in the cleanup spot and Donovan Solano will play first base and hit seventh Friday.
