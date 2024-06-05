Mariners' Star Leaves Game Late with Nerve-wracking Injury
Seattle Mariners' ace closer Andres Munoz left Tuesday's game in the bottom of the ninth inning after a scary collision at home plate.
With runners at first and third and two out in the ninth and the M's leading the A's 4-2, Munoz uncorked a wild pitch to the backstop. He rushed to cover the plate and appeared to injure his lower body as he was slid into by the runner, who was safe.
Daniel Kramer of MLB.com had a picture of the play on social media:
Yikes, Andrés Muñoz is exiting this game after a wild pitch led to a collision between him and Max Schuemann at the plate here in the 9th inning.
He attempted a few warmup pitches, but he's nonetheless leaving.
The trainers and manager Scott Servais came out to check on Munoz, who left after attempting just one warmup pitch.
The hope is certainly that this was more of a precautionary move by Munoz, as he's an invaluable member of the Mariners roster. While nothing is officially out at this time, the fear is Munoz's ankle or knee, and it certainly appeared to be more of an ankle issue.
If you've ever twisted an ankle playing pickup basketball, you know how painful it can be in the moment, and perhaps it will feel better after some treatment in the morning. For what it's worth, Munoz walked into the clubhouse under his own power and appeared to be moving comfortably, at least via the television broadcast.
Munoz entered play on Tuesday as one of the best relievers in the American League. He had a 1.42 ERA and 12 saves. He surrendered one earned run on Tuesday before he left, so that ERA will rise.
Left-hander Tayler Saucedo entered in relief of Munoz and secured the save. The Mariners won the game 4-3, and now we wait for an update on Munoz.
