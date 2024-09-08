Seattle Mariners Star Does Something No Other Player on Team Has Done in 2024
The Seattle Mariners lost 2-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night but it was another solid day for superstar Julio Rodriguez. In addition to his trademark defense in center field, Rodriguez went 1-for-5 at the plate, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.
According to @MarinersPR, that is the longest hitting streak by an M's player this year:
JULIO EXTENDS HITTING STREAK TO 10 GAMES...center fielder Julio Rodríguez has hit safely in 10 consecutive games (8/28-c), the longest hitting streak by a Mariners player this season...during his streak, Julio is batting .366 (15x41) with 10 runs, 3 homers, 9 RBI and 6 walks with a 1.048 OPS...his career-high hitting streak is 15 games (Aug. 13-Sept. 2, 2023)...over his last 37 games (7/4-c), Julio is batting .304 (41x135) with 21 runs, 7 doubles, 7 homers, 20 RBI and 13 walks with an .890 OPS.
It's nice to see Rodriguez get hot in a season that has been a huge struggle for him, but it also speaks to the state of the M's offense that 10 games is the longest hit streak from any player on the roster this year.
Rodriguez is now hitting .261 this season with 14 homers and 49 RBI. He's stolen 21 bases. An All-Star and Silver Slugger in each of the two previous seasons, Rodriguez will need to work this offseason on how to start fast and how to come up with a more consistent approach.
He does seem to have made some solid adjustments under interim hitting coach Edgar Martinez.
The Mariners will take on the Cardinals on Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m. PT.
