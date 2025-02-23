Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Joins Randy Arozarena with New Look at Spring Training
One of the best stories for the Seattle Mariners early on in spring training has been the camaraderie among the team's starting outfield.
Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles all appear incredibly close and that's important considering it's the most skilled positional group of all M's position players. Each of them brings their own skillset, their own passions and their own energy, and collectively, they help drive the M's in that regard.
And it appears that the group is set to get even closer. Arozarena recently showed up at camp sporting brand new, blonde hair, and it appears that Rodriguez is set to follow suit.
Ben Ranieri, over at the SeaLevel substack, posted a photo from Rodriguez's instagram of him dying his hair blonde. Now, we just have to wait and see if Robles does the same.
In addition to the blonde locks, Rodriguez also has the "51" and "HOF" in his head, which are tributes to Ichiro Suzuki getting elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Mariners will be back at the Peoria Sports Complex on Sunday for their third game of the spring. After losing 5-2 on Friday and 11-10 on Saturday, the M's will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. local time and 12:10 p.m. PT. After that, the Mariners will travel to nearby Maryvale to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon.
That game will be started by ace pitcher Logan Gilbert, who could have the early lead in the battle for Opening Day starter.
