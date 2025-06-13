Seattle Mariners Staying Consistent With Trends From Previous Seasons
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin a six-game homestand starting with a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park. As of Friday, the Mariners are four games back from the Houston Astros in the American League West and have lost three consecutive series. They were swept in two of those series.
Seattle will be looking to get back to its winning ways against Cleveland. But, based on a post on "X", it might not be time to panic yet.
In a post on "X," Luke Arkins of Mariners Consigliere posted the club's record win-loss total through 67 games from 2021 to this season, along with their final record.
Seattle was 32-35 through 67 games and finished with 90 wins in 2021; was 29-38 and finished with 90 wins in 2022; 33-34 and finished with 88 wins in 2023 and was 37-30 and finished with 85 wins in 2024.
The Mariners made the playoffs in 2022, the season where they had the worst record through 67 games. Seattle wasn't eliminated from the playoffs until the final week of the season in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
The Mariners still have a long way to go until the end of the season, and will get ace Logan Gilbert and slugging outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley back from injuries in the coming days. The club is also expected to be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline, per reports.
Seattle can still turn the corner, as it did in 2022, but it will have to start soon.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
PITCHING PROBABLES FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, GUARDIANS: The Mariners will host the Guardians in a series that could have critical ramifications for the end-of-season Wild Card race. CLICK HERE
MLB ANALYST SPECULATES ON POTENTIAL REUNION BETWEEN MARINERS, EUGENIO SUAREZ: Jim Bowden of The Athletic highlighted Suarez and Josh Naylor as potential trade targets for the Mariners. CLICK HERE
HERE'S WHEN MARINERS SLUGGER LUKE RALEY WILL BEGIN REHAB ASSIGNMENT: The Mariners first baseman/outfielder is set to begin his stint with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.