Seattle Mariners Superstar Ken Griffey Jr. Was Historically Good on Opening Day
The Seattle Mariners open up the 2025 regular season on Thursday night against the Athletics in an American League West showdown.
The Mariners finished 85-77 last season, good enough for second, while the A's finished in fourth. Both teams missed the playoffs.
As the M's get set for the new season, there's plenty to pay attention to: Can the great starting pitching continue to dominate in 2025? How will Cal Raleigh play following his $105 million contract extension? And can Julio Rodriguez be more consistent and deliver the kind of season we saw in 2023 again?
But while we all try to predict the future, it's worth taking a quick look at Mariners history, where we are reminded just how good Ken Griffey Jr. was on Opening Day throughout his career.
Per MLB Network on social media:
Ken Griffey Jr. left the yard for his 8th career #OpeningDay home run in his return to the Mariners' lineup in 2009
The Kid's 8 career HR on Opening Day is tied for the MLB record.
Now, Griffey was great just about every day that he took the field, but he did always excel when the lights were the brightest. In total, Junior played 22 years with the Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. One of the greatest players to ever play the game, he hit 630 home runs and earned 13 All-Star selections. He was also an MVP winner and a 10-time Gold Glover.
He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. He is one of two players to enter the Hall of Fame as a Mariner (Edgar Martinez), but he'll get company this summer when Ichiro Suzuki goes into Cooperstown.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:
JULIO LEADS THE WAY: Julio Rodriguez led all of spring training in RBIs with 23! If that's any indication, he could be primed for another star season. CLICK HERE:
CLUBHOUSE MESSAGE: In extending Cal Raleigh, the M's have sent the right message to the clubhouse. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.