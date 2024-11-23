Seattle Mariners Tender Major League Contracts to 29 Players, Non-Tender 4
All 30 major league teams had a deadline of 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday to tender contracts to arbitration and pre-arbitration eligible players.
The Seattle Mariners had eight players already under contract through 2025: Julio Rodriguez, Luis Castillo, JP Crawford, Mitch Garver, Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore, Andres Munoz and Victor Robles.
Seattle tendered contracts to 29 other players while non-tendering four, per a news release.
The four players not returning to the Pacific Northwest are: relievers JT Chargois, Austin Voth, infielder Josh Rojas and outfielder Sam Haggerty.
Here's an overview of the 29 players to be extended an offer by the Mariners:
Pitchers: Eduard Bazardo, Cody Bolton, Matt Brash, Blas Castano, Jhonathan Diaz, Logan Gilbert, Emerson Hancock, George Kirby, Austin Kitchen, Jackson Kowar, Bryce Miller, Gregory Santos, Tayler Saucedo, Collin Snider Gabe Speier, Troy Taylor, Trent Thornton, Carlos Vargas, Bryan Woo.
Catcher: Cal Raleigh.
Infielders: Ryan Bliss, Tyler Locklear, Austin Shenton, Leo Rivas.
Outfielders: Randy Arozarena, Dominic Canzone, Cade Marlowe, Luke Raley, Samad Taylor.
The contracts tendered leaves Seattle with 37 of 40 major league roster spots filled.
On the surface, the current status of the Mariners' roster shows several gaping holes on the team. And they're all on the infield.
Seattle's two main third basemen, and starting second baseman, from 2024 are no longer on the team: Rojas and Luis Urias (third base) and Jorge Polanco (second base).
The Mariners now need to find a new starting second and third baseman and a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley. There's limited in-house options for those three spots, meaning that Seattle will likely look elsewhere to find those players. The issue is, per a tweet from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, the club might have less than $20 million to work with.
Seattle has been tied to former All-Stars, Gold-Glove winners, World Series champions and former members of the team in the offseason. It will be interesting to see how the Mariners go about constructing their roster for Opening Day on March 27.
