Seattle Mariners Top Prospects Earn Monthly Awards For Stellar August
The Seattle Mariners are having a dreadful go of it at the major league level right now. They've lost five of six games on this 10-game road trip and continue to fall even further from playoff contention. They are 69-70, marking the first time since late April that they've been under .500.
However, at the minor league level, things are still humming along and the organization honored some of its prospects for a fantastic August.
Per Mariners Player Development on social media:
Give it up for our August Minor League Players of the Month!
Co-Players of the Month: Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo
Co-Pitchers of the Month: @Juan_Mer03 and @michael9morales
Reliever of the Month: Luis Curvelo
Montes is the No. 3 prospect in the organization right now, according to MLB Pipeline. The 19-year-old is hitting .295 across Modesto and Everett this season with 21 homers and 102 RBI. He's drawn comparisons to Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez.
Arroyo is also playing for Everett right now and is ranked No. 12 in the organization. He's hitting .284 with a .401 on-base percentage across Modesto and Everett. He has seven homers and 15 steals.
Morales is the No. 13 prospect in the organization and is currently playing with Double-A Arkansas. He's 12-2 this season with a 3.22 ERA. He's made 10 Double-A starts after 15 starts at Everett that saw him go 9-1.
Mercedes is a 24-year-old also pitching in Arkansas. Through 25 starts this season, he's 8-5 with a 3.02 ERA. He is not ranked in the Top 30.
Curvelo is also pitching in Double-A at the age of 23. He's 4-0 with a 2.69 ERA. He's struck out 75 batters in 63.2 innings.
The Mariners may be struggling at the big-league level, but the hope is that the future is better. These guys are a huge part of that.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases a special holiday edition with @MarinerMuse, talking about the failures of this season and what comes next. CLICK HERE
NOW VICTOR MAKES HISTORY: OK, we thought Victor Robles already made team history, but evidently, now he reallyyyy has. CLICK HERE:
DIPOTO BACK in 2025? Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic seems to think so. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: