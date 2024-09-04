Seattle Mariners Top Prospects Earn Monthly Awards For Stellar August

Give it up for our August Minor League Players of the Month! 👏



🔹 Co-Players of the Month: Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo

🔹 Co-Pitchers of the Month: @Juan_Mer03 and @michael9morales

🔹 Reliever of the Month: Luis Curvelo



