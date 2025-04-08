Seattle Mariners Trade Former Big-League Reliever to Cleveland Guardians
After designating him for assignment recently, the Seattle Mariners have traded reliever Cody Bolton to the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations.
The Mariners PR group announced the move on social media:
Bolton, 26, is a Virginia native who was selected in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the California high school ranks. He was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made his debut with the Pirates in 2023 before appearing in 17 games with the Mariners in 2024. He had a 4.34 ERA, making the Opening Day roster in part because of injuries to Matt Brash and Gregory Santos.
He had a 3.07 ERA at Tacoma last season, going 1-2 in 33 appearances. He made two appearances there this year, pitching to a 9.00 ERA in two innings.
It's unknown how exactly he'll slot into the Guardians plans, but if he's on the major league roster, he'll join another former M's hurler in Paul Sewald, who was signed by Cleveland this past winter.
The Mariners will continue to shuffle their bullpen throughout the early season. They've already seen Tayler Saucedo and Jesse Hahn go up-and-down, and they are expecting Troy Taylor and Matt Brash to be back in the near future.
Taylor is scheduled for a rehab appearance on Wednesday while Brash is set to embark on a rehab assignment, maybe even as early as this weekend.
Seattle is currently 4-7 on the year and they'll take on the Houston Astros for Game 2 of a three-game set on Tuesday night. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
