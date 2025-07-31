Seattle Mariners Unable to Make Another Move as Trade Deadline Closes with Fury
Just moments before the clock hit 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, and even in the moments right after, the names were flying off the board fast and furiously.
In no particular order, as the trade deadline hit its conclusion, Camilo Doval went from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Yankees. Shelby Miller went from Arizona to Milwaukee. Griffin Jax got dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays and Charlie Morton went to the Detroit Tigers.
Relievers, from the high-leverage type to the long-relief type, all get dealt, and the Seattle Mariners failed to land any of them.
The Mariners reportedly had interest in bullpen help on Thursday, but evidently the trade deadline ended with the M's doing their biggest shopping prior to deadline day.
Despite the inability to close any deals on Thursday, the Mariners did end up making significant moves, acquiring Josh Naylor a week ago, and getting Caleb Ferguson and Eugenio Suarez on Wednesday night.
Suarez and Naylor were the two most impactful bats that moved at the deadline, and the Mariners got them both, while Ferguson should help take some relief off Gabe Speier in the left-handed specialists role.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday in a 53-game sprint to the finish. They are currently tied with the Texas Rangers for the third and final wild card spot in the American League and they'll take on the Rangers for four games beginning Thursday at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as George Kirby takes the ball against flamethrowing right-hander Kumar Rocker.
Both teams are 57-52.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, recapping his trip to Cooperstown for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction, and he is joined by M's Insider Shannon Drayer from the Hall of Fame. Also, we have the Ben Williamson conversation. CLICK HERE:
MAKING ROOM: The Mariners acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates and moved on from a previously valuable reliever to get the deal done. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.