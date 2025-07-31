Seattle Mariners Unable to Make Another Move as Trade Deadline Closes with Fury

Source: No more trades coming for the Mariners.



IN: 3B Eugenio Suárez, 1B Josh Naylor, LHP Caleb Ferguson



OUT: 1B Tyler Locklear, RHP Hunter Cranton, RHP Juan Burgos, RHP Jeter Martinez, LHP Brandyn Garcia, RHP Ashton Izzi



All of their Top 100 prospects by @MLBPipeline remain.