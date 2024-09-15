Seattle Mariners Utility Man Luke Raley Sets Personal, Club History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners continued their late-game magic in a 5-4 win against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.
Randy Arozarena had the walk-off RBI single with the bases loaded to secure the win for the Mariners. But his game-winning situation wouldn't be possibly without the help of someone he's shared a club house with — both with the Tampa Bay Rays and in Seattle — first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley.
Raley was already having a career year with the Mariners before Saturday. He had a single-season career-high with 52 RBIs, three more than his previous best of 49 in 2023 with Tampa Bay.
Raley hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 4-4 and eventually set up Arozarena for his game-sealing hit. The homer was Raley's 20th of the season and brought his RBI total to 54.
Raley's blast on Saturday marked the first 20-home run season of his four-year career, and passed his previous career-high of 19 that he also had in 2023 with the Rays.
But Raley didn't just make personal history with his 20th homer. He made some team history, too,
Raley became the first left-handed Seattle batter since potential team Hall of Famer, Gold Glove-award winner and 2014 All-Star Kyle Seager had 35 in his last major league season in 2021.
There have been switch-hitters like Cal Raleigh that have passed the mark, but Raley is the first since Seager retired three years ago to hit all 20 (or more) hitting left-handed.
Raley has become one of the most effective power-hitters that Seattle has had this season. And on his current career trajectory, he's just getting started.
