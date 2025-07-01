Seattle Mariners Would be Interested in All-Star Third Baseman if Available
It's officially trade deadline month, and the Seattle Mariners will be one of the more closely-monitored teams in the trade market.
The Mariners are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams at the deadline, per reports, with a reported priority on corner infielders. The deadline takes place at 3 p.m. PT on July 31.
Seattle has been tied to some of the most prolific first and third baseman available, and another name could be on its radar.
Per a an article from Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, the Mariners would be "interested" in Bregman if the Boston Red Sox made him available for trade. Bregman's potential trade availability is something that isn't certain one way or the other. The Red Sox dealt franchise superstar Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on June 15, and trading another All-Star caliber player likely wouldn't go over well with the Boston faithful.
The Red Sox are 5-8 since making the deal and are fourth in the American League West behind the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, which could lead to them selling at the deadline.
Bregman has scored 32 runs in 51 games this season and has hit 17 doubles and 11 home runs with 35 RBIs. He's slashed .299/.385/.553 with a .938 OPS. He's been on the injured list since May 24 due to a right quad strain, but could return as soon as Boston's seven-game homestand before the All-Star Break.
Bregman signed a 4-year, $120 million contract with Boston in the offseason, but has an opt-out after this year he could exercise. Jude's report also said ownership is willing to extend payroll for trade deadline acquisitions, as it has done in past seasons.
Mariners fans might have to get accustomed to cheering for Bregman, who played for the team's biggest rivals, the Houston Astros, from 2016-24.
But Bregman, especially if he can stay healthy, would provide a big boost on the hot corner and be a valuable veteran presence for the team.
