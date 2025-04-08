Sister of Former Seattle Mariners Star Nelson Cruz Dies in Deadly Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse
According to the New York Post, Nelsy Cruz, the sister of Seattle Mariners' legend Nelson Cruz, has died in a nightclub building collapse in the Dominican Republic.
As of now, 27 people are dead as a result of the collapse, which happened during a concert. At least 150 are injured. The building was in Santo Domingo.
Former big-league pitcher Octavio Dotel is among the survivors.
World Series champ Octavio Dotel was one of the lucky few pulled alive from the rubble of a Dominican Republic nightclub after a roof collapse that left at least 27 people dead Tuesday, according to sources and local media reports.
Dotel was among at least eight people who were rescued after the roof came down at the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo as popular merengue singer, Rubby Pérez, was mid-performance, Noticias SIN reported.
....Meanwhile, Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi, was among the dead, authorities said.
Cruz is the sister of former major league slugger Nelson Cruz.
All in all, Cruz played 19 years with the Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.
One of the most impactful free agent moves of the 2000s for Seattle, Cruz hit 163 homers over four seasons with the Mariners. Within that four-year period from 2015-2018, Cruz was a three-time All-Star who led the league in RBIs during the 2017 season with 119.
He belted 464 career home runs and retired before the 2024 season. He officially retired as a Mariner after signing a one-day contract on Opening Day 2024.
