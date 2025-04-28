Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Win Against Miami Marlins
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners took their most recent series against the Miami Marlins over the weekend despite dealing some real adversity. The M's lost the opener 8-4 and saw All-Star Logan Gilbert go on the injured list with a Grade 1 flexor tendon strain.
The Mariners bounced back with two straight wins, including a 14-0 win on Saturday, to secure their sixth consecutive series. They are now 16-12 and in first place in the American League West.
Here's some takeaways from Seattle's series win against Miami:
Mariners continue to hit it out of the park
The Mariners lineup has scraped out wins in a variety of ways this season, but the home run has been the team's bread and butter. And that continued over the weekend.
Seattle averaged 8.3 runs a game during the series. Its 14-0 win Saturday tied a record for the largest shutout in franchise history. The Mariners had multiple home runs in each game. They had two Friday, four Saturday and two Sunday for a total of eight. Jorge Polanco accounted for three of them and Dylan Moore, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, J.P. Crawford and Mitch Garver had one apiece.
Seattle is third in the majors and second in the American League with 42 runs entering Monday.
Can Seattle's starting rotation weather the storm?
The Mariners pitching staff was the pinnacle of health in 2024. They were the only team in the league that had four pitchers start 30 or more games. Seattle only used seven starting pitchers the entire season.
Seattle has already matched that total this season and will exceed it when 2023 All-Star George Kirby is activated off the injured list and makes his season debut. Kirby will take the next step in his recovery when he throws a live bullpen during the Mariners' off day Monday.
The initial diagnosis on Gilbert's injury was a Grade 1 flexor sprain, which is considered mild. But former Seattle starting pitcher Robbie Ray had the same diagnosis in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery.
If the most recent outings from Kirby and Gilbert's replacements (Emerson Hancock and Logan Evfans) are an indication, the starting rotation could weather the storm until at least Kirby comes back into the fold.
Hancock had a quality start of six innings pitched and seven strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox on April 23. He walked two and allowed two earned runs on five hits.
Evans made his major league debut Sunday and fanned three in five innings. He walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run).
There's very few pitchers in the league that can replace the production from Kirby and Gilbert. But if Evans and Hancock can maintain the form from their most recent starts, the impact felt from the All-Stars' absences will be reduced.
Seattle in the driver's seat in the American League West
The Mariners took sole possession of first place in the division for the first time this season with their 7-6 win on Sunday to close out the series.
Seattle is only 28 games through the season. A lot can change in that time. The Mariners had a 10-game lead in the division in mid-June last season that eventually evaporated. That led to the team missing the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 seasons.
But Seattle has managed to climb to first place in division while being short-handed. The Mariners will get Kirby back by June at the latest, barring a setback, high-leverage reliever Matt Brash is days away from returning and Victor Robles is expected to be back around the All-Star break as long as there's not a setback in his rehab from a left shoulder fracture.
The Mariners will only get better by getting those quality players back. And with the way they're currently playing at less than 100%, that might be enough for Seattle to win its first division championship since 2001.
Up next
Seattle will play its AL West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Bryce Miller will start for the Mariners and Jack Kochanowicz will start for the Angels.
