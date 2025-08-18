The Big Questions Surrounding Seattle Mariners Return For Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was ejected on Sunday night from Triple-A Tacoma's game against the Las Vegas Aviators. Robles had a ball thrown at him again, which he took exception too, and then he threw his bat at Aviators pitcher Joey Estes.
You can see the incident here, and read Robles's post-game apology, here. Robles had been hit multiple times in the series, including by Estes on Tuesday.
It's quite likely that a suspension is coming for Robles, who is rehabbing back from a shoulder injury that has cost him most of the season, but there are major questions to answer.
How long will be the suspension be?
Your guess is as good as mine, frankly. Manny Machado, then a member of the Baltimore Orioles (2014), was suspended five games for throwing his bat in the direction of the A's third baseman. The broadcast speculated that Machado was intending to throw the bat at the pitcher, but this act is far less certain than what Robles did.
On the other end of the extreme? Then-minor leaguer Delmon Young was suspended 50 games for throwing his bat at an umpire - and making contact. It should be noted that Young was a somewhat repeat offender in the eyes of the disciplinary decision makers. Robles is not.
How will the suspension be served?
This is the biggest thing that impacts the Mariners. Robles had been scheduled to (likely) rehab for a full 20 days and then return to the Mariners on Sept. 1. However, will Robles have to halt his rehab and serve his suspension in the minor leagues? If that is the case, will the Mariners require him to rehab further once the suspension is over, delaying his return even more?
Or, will he have to finish his rehab and then serve the penalty at the major-league level, impacting his ability to make it back this season at all?
What can he do while suspended?
Suspended players are (mostly) not allowed around the team. If this is the case, can Robles head to the Arizona complex to continue rehab and get reps in? There's still much to answer.
The Mariners have been counting on Robles's return. He was hitting .273 before getting injured on April 6, and now there's a major cloud over his possible return to the roster.
Seattle is 68-57 and in a tie for the top wild card spot in the American League.
