The Seattle Mariners Need to Worry About the Boston Red Sox in the Playoff Race
NEW YORK - When it comes to a team that has missed the playoffs by just one game in each of the last two seasons, it's never too early to scoreboard watch.
Though the Seattle Mariners currently hold the third and final wild card spot in the American League, and though they have a 67.5 percent chance to make the playoffs, per Fangraphs, it's time to start paying attention to the Boston Red Sox.
Boston has feasted on a soft schedule of late, but they've moved to 48-45 and just one game behind the Mariners in the wild card race. Now, Tankathon says they have a more difficult schedule than the Mariners do the rest of the way, but the Red Sox deserve your attention.
They have an ace pitcher on the mound in Garrett Crochet, an All-Star closer in Aroldis Chapman and a young star in Roman Anthony, who is figuring out his place in the big leagues with each passing day.
Furthermore, they are getting Masataka Yoshida back this week, and they are adding Alex Bregman back into the fold any day now, two moves that will lengthen the lineup moving forward.
They also have the ability to trade from a robust farm system if they need to, in order to make roster improvements at the trade deadline. Boston hasn't made the playoffs since 2001, so they should have the urgency to make those deals also.
The Red Sox will play the Colorado Rockies again on Wednesday, while the Mariners will see the Yankees for another game at Yankee Stadium.
First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. PT as Logan Evans takes the mound.
