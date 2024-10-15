Top Seattle Mariners Prospect's Solid Week Gets Recognized By Major Publication
The Seattle Mariners have arguably the best farm system in baseball and Baseball America has given the organization their flowers all season.
The Mariners have eight prospects ranked in the publication's top 100 list. That's more than any other team in the MLB.
One of those top 100 prospects and Seattle's top minor leaguer overall according to MLB Pipeline Colt Emerson had a fantastic start to the Arizona Fall League.
The 2023 first-round draft pick went 11-for-20 (.550) through four games in the first week of the Arizona Fall League with six doubles (four in one game), six RBIs, three runs and a stolen base.
Emerson has been on fire in the AFL and his solid first week with the Peoria Javelinas earned him some recognition from Baseball America on their Hot Sheets series.
He was ranked the No. 1 player in the article and author Geoff Pontes wrote the following on the projected 2026 call-up:
"The precocious shortstop showed off his plus hit tool all throughout the first week of the AFL season. He kicked things off in style on Tuesday, going 5-for-6 in his first game with four doubles. Emerson is the catalyst of a loaded Peoria roster that features numerous Top 100 prospects. His bat-to-ball skills, adjustability in his swing and projectable power make him one of the most exciting players in the league this season."
The Mariners have several needs in three-of-four infield spots going into the offseason (first base, second base, third base).
It's unlikely that Emerson, still just 19 years-old, factors seriously into Seattle's 2025 plans at any of those positions. Especially the non-middle infield spots.
But he's definitely a factor in the Mariners' future. And his timeline might get moved up if he keeps at this current pace.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ AGENT CRITICIZES FANS: MLB agent Rafa Nieves was quick to pull the receipts in a post defending a deal he negotiated for former Seattle Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernandez. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON BRYCE MILLER: The Seattle Mariners second-year starter Bryce Miller might have taken a step into the top tier of starting pitchers in the league. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON LUIS CASTILLO: Although three-time All-Star hurler Luis Castillo didn't always look like the Seattle Mariners No. 1 starter, his ability and veteran presence still provided a huge boost to the team. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.