Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Out of Lineup Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Seattle Mariners have been busy ahead of the July 30 trade deadline and acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday and right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
The most impressive part of those two trades is that Seattle has had to give up just one top prospect (outfielder Jonatan Clase) to get them.
Catcher Harry Ford is ranked the No. 2 in the Mariners farm system and the No. 23 prospect in the league according to MLB.com. He's been tied to trade rumors for weeks. And there was some more smoke added to those rumors on Friday.
According to a tweet from Locked On Mariners' Ty Dane Gonzalez, Ford might not be in the lineup for Friday's game between Seattle's Double-A Arkansas Travelers and the Kansas City Royals' Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
According to Gonzalez's tweet, Ford's absence might be tied to an illness instead of a trade.
Ford is batting .247 this year with five home runs and 31 RBIs in 82 games.
Ford has been in the MLB All-Star Futures Game for the last two seasons. He's been used in a few different ways this season. He played two games at left field and another 29 at designated hitter. He was in the starting lineup for the 2024 Futures Game as a DH.
Ford is projected for a 2025 call-up and has value as a top prospect and a near-major league-ready player.
Seattle has eight prospects in the top 100 according to Baseball America. It could try and swing another big trade with a package including a few of those top prospects — including Ford.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS TRADE FOR AROZARENA: The Seattle Mariners reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS "AGGRESSIVE" IN TRYING TO ACQUIRE ALL-STAR: The Seattle Mariners reportedly have been aggressive trying to trade for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of the deadline. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TRADE FOR GARCIA: The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for outfielder Jonatan Clase, per reports. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady