Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Placed on Injured List
The Seattle Mariners have been busy ahead of the trade deadline. They made a trade for outfielder Randy Arozarena on Thursday and reliever Yimi Garcia on Friday.
The impressive things about those two trades have been the fact that Seattle has only had to give up one top-10 prospect to get them (Jonatan Clase).
One of the Mariners' prospects that has long been tied to traded rumors has been catcher Harry Ford. He's ranked as Seattle's No. 2 prospect and the No. 23 prospect overall according to MLB Pipeline.
According to a recent report — Ford could be out for a bit.
Ford was placed on the injured list with "concussion symptoms" according to a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
According to the same report — the Mariners aren't concerned Ford will be out for an extended period of time.
Ford was held out of the lineup for Double-A Arkansas Travelers' three-game series this weekend against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals with what was described then as an illness, according to Locked On Mariners Ty Dane Gonzalez.
It's unknown how much Ford has been involved in Seattle's ongoing trade discussions if he has at all. But Ford would have value whether he gets traded elsewhere or if he stayed with the Mariners.
Ford has competed in the MLB All-Star Futures Games two years in a row and is batting .247 this year with five home runs and 31 RBIs. He's caught 10 runners stealing this season.
Ford has also spent some time this season at left field and at designated hitter.
Any update on a top Mariners prospect will be scrutinized with the trade deadline two days away. Whether Ford is involved with a potential trade package or stays in Seattle's farm system — the team will no doubt want its No. 2 prospect to get healthy as soon as possible.
