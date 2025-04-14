Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners finished a six-game homestand by going 5-1 against their American League West rivals. The Mariners won a series against the Houston Astros and swept another against the Texas Rangers to improve to .500 this season. The team hopes that momentum will carry over into a nine-game road trip that begins Tuesday with an interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds, who are also 8-8 entering Monday.
Both teams will look to make up some ground in their respective division races and will have some of their best hurlers on the mound.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series:
Tuesday, April 15 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Nick Lodolo (Cincinnati)
Castillo is coming off a five-inning start against the Houston Astros on April 8. He wasn't able to go the six innings needed for the quality start, but the three-time All-Star had solid numbers. Castillo had a season-high six strikeouts, allowed five hits, no runs and walked two. He has a 2.12 ERA and has fanned 15 this season. Castillo was a two-time All-Star in Cincy before getting traded to the Mariners in 2022, so this will be a homecoming for him.
Castillo will face an early contender for a National League Comeback Player of the Year. Nick Lodolo had four different stints on the injured list in 2024 and was limited to 21 starts. He's made three starts this season and has a 0.96 ERA with eight strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched. He's held opposing hitters to a .179 batting average. All three of his outings have been quality starts.
Wednesday, April 16 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Nick Martinez (Cincinnati)
Bryce Miller has yet to throw six innings in any of his three starts. He's dealing with early-season soreness and, by his own admission, isn't at midseason form yet. He has a 4.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. But he's managed to work through some solid lineups amidst his struggles.
Miller will face a pitcher in the middle of his own struggles, Nick Martinez.
Martinez, who has spent extended time as a both a reliever and starter in his career, has a 6.06 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched. He's allowed 11 earned runs on 16 hits.
Thursday, April 17 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Brady Singer (Cincinnati)
Woo is coming off arguably the most impressive outing for a Seattle starter this season. He threw 27 pitches in the first inning against Texas on Friday and ended up pitching seven innings. He struck out seven batters and allowed one earned run on six hits. He has a 2.84 ERA this season with 18 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched.
Singer was solid in his first start of the year. He had a seven-inning quality start (also against the Rangers), struck out eight batters, allowed one hit and walked two. Since then, he's failed to pitch more than five innings and has given up eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits.
The Mariners entered the recent homestead 3-7 and made up enough ground to go into the road trip in a good spot. If they manage to return home with a winning record, they might have enough momentum to end April on a good note.
