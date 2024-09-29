WATCH: Logan Gilbert Leaves Seattle Mariners Finale to Standing Ovation
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert left the mound for the final time in 2024 on Sunday after throwing another gem against the Oakland Athletics.
Gilbert, who was determined to make his final start of the season, went 5.2 innings before exiting. He had a perfect game going until he was taken out to a standing ovation.
It was an incredible year all around for Gilbert, who is in line for the win if the Mariners can hold on. If he gets it, he'll finish 9-12 on the season. Gilbert also had a 3.23 ERA and struck out 220 batters in 208.2 innings.
His 208.2 innings thrown were the most in baseball, marking the first time in history that a Mariners pitcher led the entire sport in innings pitched.
Gilbert pairs with Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Luis Castillo and George Kirby to make up the best rotation in all of baseball and the M's will need that group to be excellent again in 2025 if they are to make the playoffs.
Since debuting in 2021, Gilbert has become one of the most reliable arms in the American League. He'll be eligible for arbitration this offseason, so his salary will continue to grow. The Mariners would be wise to explore the idea of a long-term contract with him.
Assuming the M's hold onto to win this game, they'll finish the year at 85-77 on the year. They have made the playoffs only once since 2002 (back in 2022).
We'll have you covered for all of your offseason news as it becomes available.
